A murder investigation has been launched following a stabbing in Downham

Police were called at 11.50pmon Friday, 4 November, to a report of a man stabbed in Bromley Road, Downham.

Officers attended along with colleagues from London Ambulance Service.

They found a 21-year-old man suffering stab injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died during the afternoon of Saturday, 5 November.

Police believe they know the identity of the deceased and his next of kin have been informed – formal identification awaits.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command leads the investigation and said:

“We know there were several people in the Bromley Road area who either witnessed this incident or the events leading up to and after this incident.

“I would urge them, along with any road users in the area who may have captured events on dashcam to come forward and speak to police.

“At this early stage we believe the victim was attacked by up to three men, who then fled the scene on foot.

“A young man’s family is grieving following another senseless loss of life to knife violence; please help them get justice and speak to police if you know anything that could help us.”

There has been no arrest and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information or any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 8645/4Nov. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.