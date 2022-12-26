A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Islington

Police attended a residential address in Holloway Road, N7 at 4.55pm on Sunday, 25 December following concerns for the welfare of a resident.

They found a man with a stab injury and immediately provided first aid. The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended. Despite their efforts, the man – who is believed to be aged in his mid-50s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a north London police station. He remains in custody.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 3363/25Dec. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.