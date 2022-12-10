A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man who was stabbed in Lambeth

At around 4.55a, on Saturday, 10 December, officers dealing with a separate matter at Kings College Hospital in Denmark Hill came across a man suffering stab injuries outside the hospital building.

The man had been driven to the hospital by a friend. Officers administered first aid and arranged for the man to be treated by medics. The man, who is aged in his 20s, sadly died at the hospital a short time later.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Detective Inspector Matt Denby, Specialist Crime said: “Our investigation is at a very early stage, however I believe the victim was stabbed in Clapham High Street at around 4.45am on Saturday morning.

“The victim was driven to hospital by a friend, but tragically his injuries proved fatal. As I begin work alongside dedicated colleagues and homicide investigators, my thoughts and sympathies are with this man’s family and friends. I can assure them of our total commitment to finding whoever was responsible and bring them to justice.

“I am appealing for any witnesses who are yet to speak with police to make contact with us and share what they saw or anything they know that may assist the investigation. You can call officers on 101 and quote reference 1230/10dec or to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.

“Cordons are in place and a full forensic examination of the scene is under way. Members of the public will see officers working in the Clapham area throughout the day. If local people have any information or concerns, please speak with those officers.”