Radstock has seen a significant increase in police presence since emergency services were called at around 6.40 p.m. yesterday (Sunday, July 31).

Police and paramedics were called to The Street car park after a 16-year-old was stabbed during a disturbance involving several people. Two people were arrested overnight. An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman are still being held.

The victim was found critically injured, and despite receiving emergency treatment from officers and paramedics at the scene, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Although formal identification has not yet occurred, his next of kin has been notified.

“Our sympathies go out to the victim’s devastated family at this horrendous time for them,” said DCI Mark Almond of the Major Crime Investigation Team. Specially trained officers continue to provide assistance.

“We understand that yesterday’s events were a huge shock to the community, but we’d like to reassure everyone that a thorough investigation into what happened is underway.”

“People can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming days as we conduct reassurance patrols and complete necessary investigations in the aftermath of this heinous incident.”

“Fortunately, such incidents are uncommon, but it is understandable that Radstock residents would be concerned and upset.” We urge anyone who is concerned to contact the officers on patrol.”

Anyone who was present during the assault, witnessed what happened, or has information that can assist our investigation is asked to call 101 and reference number 5222182800.