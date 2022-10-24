Police were called at around 3.35am on Sunday, 23 October, to a residential address in Windmill Lane, E15.

Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues. They found two women suffering stab injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the efforts of emergency services, one of the women, aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

The second woman, aged in her 30s, has been taken to hospital where her condition is not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

Urgent enquiries are ongoing to trace a man who is believed to have been known to both women. We are not releasing further details of this man.

Chief Inspector Lisa Parker of the Met’s North East BCU: “My thoughts and sympathies are with both of these women as well as their friends and family.

“I know that people in Newham and in particular those in the Stratford area will be shocked and concerned by this tragic incident. I share their concern, and can assure them that specialist detectives are working at pace to identify and arrest whoever was responsible.

“Local officers will be patrolling the area, and I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers. They are there to protect and support you.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation or any witnesses are asked to call 101, reference 1224/23oct. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.