A murder investigation has been launched following the tragic death of a 15-year-old girl in #Hexham following a suspected assault

The Ambulance service alerted police shortly after 5.10 p.m. on Friday to a report of a teenage boy and girl injured in the Priestpopple area.

The boy and girl, aged 16 and 15, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the girl’s injuries were described as life-threatening.

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of hospital staff, the girl died later that evening.

The boy sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is still in the hospital.

During this difficult time, specially trained officers are assisting both of their families.

An investigation was launched, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault, then of murder. He is still in police custody.

Our thoughts are with all loved ones during this difficult time, and we are assisting them in any way we can.

We are determined to find out what happened and hold those responsible accountable.

Officers are on the scene to conduct investigations and provide reassurance.

We believe those involved know each other and ask that people refrain from speculating.

For more information, call 101 NP-20230127-0795.

