A murder investigation has been launched in Brent after a man suffered

fatal stab wounds

Police were called to Harrow Road, Wembley, at 1.50am on Sunday, 30 October

to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).

A 21-year-old man was found with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of

emergency services, he died a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist

officers.

Two men, aged 33 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken

into custody.

The 33-year-old man remains in custody. The 25-year-old man has since been

released without further action.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have been

informed and are leading the investigation.

A crime scene has been put in place.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call

101 quoting CAD 878/30Oct.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers

on 0800 555 111.