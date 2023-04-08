A murder investigation has been launched in Dorchester after a man in his 60s sustained fatal injuries: Three people have been arrested

Saturday, April 8, 2023
Detectives have launched an investigation following the death of a man who sustained injuries during an incident in Dorchester – with three people arrested.

Dorset Police was called at 9.05pm on Saturday 18 March 2023 to reports of an assault at an address in Milford Road. A man aged in his 60s sustained serious injuries to his head and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Very sadly, on the morning of Saturday 8 April 2023 the victim died.

An investigation is now underway led by detectives from the Force’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).

Two men aged 18 and 20 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiring to pervert the course of justice. A 44-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to pervert the course of justice and assisting an offender. The victim and arrested individuals were known to each other.

The man’s family have been updated with this development and HM Coroner has been notified.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Huxter, of MCIT, said: “As a result of enquiries, we are treating the man’s death as suspicious and on the evening of Saturday 8 April 2023 we arrested three people in connection with the incident.

“Specially trained family liaison officers are supporting the man’s family and our thoughts are with them all at this difficult time.

“A cordon is in place and members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while we progress our enquiries. Officers from the neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any specific concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230042487. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

