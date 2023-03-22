Wednesday, March 22, 2023
A murder investigation has been launched in Northampton following the death of a 16-year-old

Officers were called at about 3.35pm this afternoon to Harborough Road, close to the junction with The Cock Hotel following reports that a boy had been stabbed. Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died shortly afterwards.

Four males aged 49, 21, 16 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the boy’s death and remain in police custody at this time.

A police cordon in Harborough Road, between the junction with The Cock Hotel and Waitrose, is expected to remain in place overnight and into tomorrow as the investigation into this serious incident continues.

In addition to house-to-house enquiries, an increased police presence will also remain in the area, including high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance and support the community. Anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident in which a young boy with his whole life ahead of him has died and I want to reassure the public that we are absolutely determined to bring the people involved to justice.

“Arrests were promptly made this evening, and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, to please do so.

“Whilst we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in the Kingsthorpe area to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855.

