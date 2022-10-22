Police were called at 11.14am on Thursday, 20 October to Goodmayes Park following reports of an unresponsive man at the location.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended and the man, believed to be aged 60, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime have been informed and are leading the investigation.

Enquiries are underway to contact the man’s next of kin.

A crime scene is in place and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken into custody.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 2671/20Oct. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

