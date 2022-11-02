A murder investigation has been launched in Rotherham

Police were called to FedEx in Rother Way, Hellaby at 9.39am today to

reports that a man had been stabbed.

When emergency services arrived, a 60-year-old man was found in a critical

condition. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly

pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained

officers.

A 48-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of murder

and remains in police custody.

DCI Simon Palmer, leading the investigation said: “We are working hard to

establish the circumstances of this tragic incident, which we know will be

causing concern in the community.

“Our officers remain on the scene while we carry out our enquiries.”

Anyone with information which may assist officers is asked to call 101,

quoting incident number 260 of 2 November 2022.