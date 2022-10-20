At 12.18am on Wednesday, 19 October, police received a report from a member of the public who was concerned the wellbeing of a man in Kirton Gardens, E2.

Officers attended and a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course and officers working hard to trace and inform the man’s next of kin.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers.

Officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating and a crime scene remains in place. There are no arrests at this early stage.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who heads up the team of officers, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of this man and we will do everything we can do support them in what must be a very difficult time.

“The investigation is in its very early stages. We are working hard to find out exactly what happened and who is responsible for his death. Officers will remain at the scene and I would ask anyone with information – no matter how small that detail might be – to contact us immediately.

“I would particularly like to her from anyone with a dash cam who was driving in the area of Kirton Gardens and Chambord Street between 16:30hrs and 17:30hrs on Saturday, 15 October.

“Understandably, violent incidents like this can make the community and Londoners feel frightened and worried. My team is focused on finding those who harm others and taking them to court so they can answer for their crimes.”

Anyone with information is asked call 101 giving reference 145/19OCT. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.