A murder investigation has been launched: Offenders arrested in Northfield after being tracked by police

West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation after two men were attacked at a property in Birmingham this afternoon.

One man suffered stab wounds and, despite the best efforts of ambulance colleagues, died at the scene in Cadbury Drive just after 1pm.

Another man also suffered stab wounds and has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The offenders fled the scene in a car which was picked up and tracked by the police helicopter to Chatham Road in Northfield. Armed police stopped the vehicle and arrested three people, two men and a woman, on suspicion of murder.

Our investigation is in the early stages but initial indications suggest this was a targeted attack. We have already sealed off the scene for forensic examination and begun house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting log 1841 of 13/3.