Sunday, January 1, 2023
Sunday, January 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A murder investigation is under way after a woman was found dead in Hillingdon on New Year’s Eve

A murder investigation is under way after a woman was found dead in Hillingdon on New Year’s Eve

by @uknip247

Police were called to a house in Willenhall Drive, Hayes at 10:13am on Saturday, 31 December.
Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. They found a 39-year-old woman who had serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
While formal identification is yet to take place, officers are confident the woman is Stephanie Hansen who lived at the address. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
A special post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday, 2 January.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
The arrested man and Stephanie were known to each other.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “My thoughts are with Stephanie’s family. They have suffered an unimaginable loss and we will give them every support.
“I know that this incident will have shocked people in the local community. While our investigation is still in its initial stages, I am confident that we are not looking for any further suspects and that there is no continuing risk to residents or the wider public.
“As we work to build a picture of what happened to Stephanie, we would be interested to hear from anyone who knew her, had seen or spoken to her recently and who feels they may have relevant information to assist our investigation.
“We are also appealing for anyone who lives or was driving in the immediate vicinity of Willenhall Drive in Hayes to come forward if they have CCTV or dash cams that were operating between the morning of Friday, 30 December and the morning of Saturday, 31 December.”
Anyone with information can call 101, giving the reference 2143/31DEC.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

Just moments into 2023 the stabbings spree continues

London welcomed in 2023 in safety and security thanks to the efforts...

Thousands flocked to Times Square to watch the ball drop for the...

Machete Attack on Cops Near Times Square Investigated as Possible Terror Incident...

TfL has confirmed that, unlike in pre-pandemic years, public transportation will not...

Investigation launched after blaze at a industrial unit in Pevensey

Two people have been charged with murder and affray after footballer Cody...

The third person arrested in connection with the death of Elle Edwards,...

Information is sought to help find a 15-year-old girl missing from #PaddockWood

A burglar who held a pillow over the face of an elderly...

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman from Lewisham have arrested a...

First Picture of Woman named as Taiwo Balogun who was found in...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"