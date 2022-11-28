A murder investigation is under way following a stabbing in Westminster

Police were called to 3.23pm on Monday, 28 November to reports of a stabbing in Lilestone Street, NW8.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. Two males were found with stab injuries.

One male, believed to be aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene; enquiries are ongoing to identify and inform next of kin.

The second male – no further details – has been taken to hospital for treatment; condition awaits.

Enquiries are ongoing and a crime scene remains in place.

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, the local policing commander for Westminster, said: “This is a tragic incident and I am deeply saddened that another young life has been lost to knife crime on the streets of London. I know the community will join me in sending our thoughts to the victim’s family at this awful time.

“I appreciate people will want answers about what happened, but I would like to ask that our dedicated team of detectives are given the time and space they need to conduct their enquiries. A large number of officers will remain in the area and I’d encourage anyone with immediate concerns to speak to them.”

No arrests have been made.

At this early stage any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4334/28Nov. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.