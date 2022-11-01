A murder investigation is under way following the death of a woman in Dagenham

Police were called at approximately 9.35am on Sunday, 30 October to reports of a stabbing at an address in Auriel Avenue, Dagenham.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found two women suffering stab injuries.

One woman – believed aged in her 60s – was pronounced dead at the scene. The second woman – believed aged in her 30s – was taken to hospital for treatment her condition is not life threatening.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and GBH after attending an east London police station – he remains in custody.

At this early stage it is believed all parties involved were known to each other..

Detective Superintendent Richard Vandenbergh of the East Area Command unit, responsible for policing Dagenham, said:

“This is a truly shocking incident that has left one woman dead and a second with serious injuries and will understandably cause concern within the local community.

“A man has been arrested and remains in custody and it appears this was an isolated incident confined to a single address.

“Residents will have woken up this morning to find a large police presence in the area; I want to reassure people that this is standard practice when dealing with such a serious incident so specialist officers can gather evidence as quickly and securely as is possible.

“You will also see local officers in the area; if you have concerns or information that could help then please speak to them.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6755/30Oct. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.