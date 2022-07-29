At around 3 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to a house on Belmont Drive following a report that a 53-year-old man had been discovered with serious injuries.

Officers responded, and an ambulance transported the victim to the hospital, where he died.

The man has now been identified as Leroy Venner, a resident of Toxteth. His next of kin has been notified.

A post-mortem examination will be performed to determine the cause of death.

A 60-year-old man and a 43-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being held in police custody while detectives question them.

An investigation is underway, with CCTV, forensic, and house-to-house searches taking place in the area.

“This was a tragic incident in which a man sadly lost his life,” Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton said.

“An investigation is now underway, which is still in its early stages as we try to figure out what happened.”

I would like to ask anyone who was in the Belmont Drive area between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. yesterday and heard or saw anything suspicious to please contact me. “You may have information that is critical to our investigations.” “I would also advise people to review their dash cam, CCTV, or doorbell camera footage to see if they have captured anything significant.” Any information, no matter how insignificant, could aid the investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that can assist investigators is asked to DM @MerPolCC, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook,’ or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000541869.

You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers by dialling 0800 555 111.