A murder investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed this morning.

We were called to High Street, near the junction with Queensbridge Road, in Kingsheath just before 2.25am after a man suffered serious injuries.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services he was confirmed dead at the scene.

A cordon is currently in place while we carry out investigations into why this happened and who was responsible. We thank everyone for their patience while we do so.

Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote log 255 of 26 April.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

