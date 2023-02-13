A murder investigation is underway after the death of a 16 year-old boy in Chelmsford

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 16-year-old boy in Chelmsford.

Officers were called to Waterson Vale in Chelmsford at around 11:30pm last night following reports of a boy sustaining serious injuries. The victim was taken to hospital where he sadly died. His family are aware and receiving support from specialist officers.

In the early hours of this morning, an 18-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Ashley Howard, of Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said “This is a tragic incident where a 16-year-old child has lost his life. We have a team of officers working solidly to determine what has happened here and get justice for his family.

“A cordon has been put in place at Waterson Vale and we are likely to remain there for a while whilst enquiries continue. I know that this may cause disruption however it is vital we understand how this incident happened.”

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Waterson Vale or surrounding roads in Chelmsford last night and may have witnessed or heard anything, or anyone who has any further information to contact us to assist with this investigation.”

Please quote incident 1321 of 12 February when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

If you have any information, CCTV, doorbell footage, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

