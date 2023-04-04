Tuesday, April 4, 2023
A murder investigation underway after man is shot dead in Mitcham

Police were called at approximately 2.25am on Tuesday, 4 April to reports of a man found injured in Croydon Road, near the junction with Beddington Lane, Mitcham.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man believed aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died there a short time later.

Enquiries are ongoing to inform next of kin.

At this early stage it is believed the man had suffered a gunshot injury.

A crime scene remains in place.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigate.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in and around the Croydon Road/Beddington Lane area last night (4 April) and saw anything suspicious to get in contact.

They are also keen to speak to any road users with dash cam to check their footage to see if anything of interest has been captured.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD616/4Apr. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

