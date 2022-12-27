Tuesday, December 27, 2022
A Murder Investigation Is Underway In Salford, Manchester
A murder investigation is underway in Salford, Manchester

by @uknip247

Police were called shortly after midnight to a report of a man with serious injuries that appeared to be consistent with a stab wound near Clarendon Park.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Initial enquiries are underway and no arrests have yet been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident 12 of 27/12/2022.
A dedicated Major Incident Public Portal has been opened to receive information, and you can directly submit images and mobile phone, dash-cam, or doorbell footage here: https://orlo.uk/gqS24
Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

