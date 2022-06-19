“Police were called to the property shortly before 11am, where the body of the 77-year-old woman was discovered inside,”

A 45-year-old man who was found on the property was arrested on suspicion of murder.”

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

“I am asking anyone who believes they may have information that could help police with their investigation to contact detectives from the Major Investigation Team at Cookstown Police Station,” Det Insp McGarvey said.