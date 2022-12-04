A murder probe has been launched after a man died in a crash in Shropshire

Police were called on Friday evening to reports of a collision close to the Gledrid roundabout, near Chirk.

A black Nissan Qashqai collided head-on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the River Ceiriog. The Qashqai was travelling south on the A5, towards Oswestry, West Mercia Police said.

The driver of the Juke, 49, died at the scene and a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Qashqai driver was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 7pm