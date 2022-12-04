Sunday, December 4, 2022
Sunday, December 4, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Murder Probe Has Been Launched After A Man Died In A Crash In Shropshire
Home BREAKING A murder probe has been launched after a man died in a crash in Shropshire

A murder probe has been launched after a man died in a crash in Shropshire

by @uknip247

Police were called on Friday evening to reports of a collision close to the Gledrid roundabout, near Chirk.
A black Nissan Qashqai collided head-on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the River Ceiriog. The Qashqai was travelling south on the A5, towards Oswestry, West Mercia Police said.
The driver of the Juke, 49, died at the scene and a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The Qashqai driver was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 7pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Police have launched an urgent appeal to help a missing woman from...

Officers are appealing for information to help find a missing teenager from...

Over the course of her career Police Dog Isla has been responsible...

Officers are calling on the public’s help to find two teenage girls...

A man has been arrested and an investigation is underway after a...

Detectives are seeking the public’s help after a man was assaulted

A person has been killed after being hit by a train at...

Police don’t believe there is a risk to the wider public, however...

Fire crews called to persons reported at Acton Blaze

A local convenience store that stocked illegal products and repeatedly sold restricted...

A 17-year-old male was taken to hospital suffering stab injuries. He remains...

A jury heard that the offender was in pursuit of the deceased...