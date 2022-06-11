Dean Johnson, a violent man, appeared in Newcastle Crown Court today and was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Paul Wilkinson.

Johnson met the 47-year-old on December 3 and stayed at his flat on Church Walk in Walker, according to the court.

They stayed at the flat together until the following lunchtime, when, for reasons unknown to Johnson, he attacked Mr Wilkinson, who had welcomed him into his home as a friend, in a vicious, sustained, and unprovoked assault using knives from within the address, leaving Mr Wilkinson with multiple stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Officers and emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, but Mr Wilkinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northumbria Police Major Investigation Team (MIT) detectives launched an investigation, and Johnson was arrested and charged with murder.

The 52-year-old, of no fixed abode, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court in April and pleaded guilty to murder. He was sentenced today at the same court.

“This has been such a distressing time for Paul’s loved ones, and we hope that today offers them their first step towards the closure they need and deserve,” Northumbria Police said in a statement.

No sentence can ever bring Paul back or change what has happened, but we are pleased that Johnson’s sentence reflects the gravity of his actions and the serious harm and devastation he caused.”

There is never an excuse for violence or knife crime, and we would like to reiterate that as a Force, we are doing everything possible to combat this type of criminality.”