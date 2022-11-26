A neighbour of a mother and her two daughters who died after a flat fire has appeared in court charged with their murders.

One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, died in hospital after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday.

Their mother, 28-year-old Fatoumatta Hydara, died on Tuesday.

Jamie Barrow, 31, who lives on the same street, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court earlier.

Mr Barrow spoke only to confirm his name and was remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.

Ms Hydara had been put on a life-support machine but died two days after her daughters.

Her husband and the father of the girls, Aboubacarr Drammeh, 40, was out of the country at the time of the fire.

A vigil was held on Thursday and large number of tributes have been left outside the property.