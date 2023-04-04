A new campaign aimed mainly at visitors

Tuesday, April 4, 2023
by uknip247

But also very relevant to local dog walkers – is being launched by NFDOG and the New Forest National Park Authority.

It is based on Dorset’s ‘Doggy Do’ campaign which is used by local authorities across the UK. This aims to promote good dog behaviour by explaining and encouraging what should be done, rather than what shouldn’t. 

The new posters have been based on cartoons specially commissioned from Devon graphic artist Mike Hughes, who is noted for his wildlife drawings and designs. The A4 posters are being sponsored by Camping in the New Forest. They will be on campsites, hotels and B&B’s, as well as other local dog venues. The themes are based on the New Forest Dog Walking code, which guides owners to be responsible. 

