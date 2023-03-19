A new free app that turns smartphones into dashcams may soon be advanced enough to catch other drivers speeding

Sunday, March 19, 2023
by uknip247

The free dashcamUK app allows motorists to submit evidence to the police of 21 different driving offences.

It can record transgressions such as running a red light, failing to signal, and using a cell phone while driving.

The app, which will be released in May, may include the ability to track speeding.

Only about a quarter of the country’s 33 million drivers own a dashcam, but almost everyone owns a smartphone, suggesting that the app has the potential to significantly increase reports of road crime.

Oleksiy Afonin, the 46-year-old creator, claims that footage can be submitted to the official police video portal in less than a minute and is far easier to use than a traditional dashcam.

While developing the app, Ukrainian-born Afonin met with the National Police Chiefs’ Council several times.

As a result, it includes a number of suggested features to ensure that the video evidence holds up in court.

Those using the app while driving will not face the risk of using a mobile phone behind the wheel, as they will simply be required to touch the home screen to record a breach.

The app records the user’s driving experience, but unless the user taps the screen, it automatically deletes footage after 30 seconds to conserve phone storage.

