The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme, introduced as an amendment to the National Security Bill, will aim to protect the UK’s institutions from covert efforts to influence them by foreign powers.

Individuals will be required to register any activity they carry out in the UK on behalf of a foreign state in order to thwart hostile activity, combat spying, and protect sensitive research.

They will have 10 days to register the activity and must declare who directs them, what they have been instructed to do, and when they have been instructed to do it. Failure to register the activity is a criminal offence punishable by a fine or up to two years in prison.

It will also introduce a higher level of registration, allowing the Home Secretary to single out a foreign power or entity and make it a crime for anyone in the UK to carry out an activity for that entity without being registered. Every time the government wants to use this extra measure, it will need to get approval from Parliament.

Failure to comply with the enhanced tier will result in a fine or imprisonment for up to five years.

Those who officially work for a foreign power, those with diplomatic immunity, those who provide legal services, employees of British and foreign news publishers, and those who are a party to an agreement to which the Government or Crown is a party will be exempt from the scheme.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said in a statement that the scheme promotes “open and transparent engagement with foreign governments.”

“Unfortunately, there are people working behind the scenes to undermine UK democracy and harm our citizens,” he said.

“I have long advocated for the establishment of a foreign influence registration scheme to deter foreign powers from pursuing their nefarious goals through the covert use of agents and proxies.”

“I am delighted that the scheme we are introducing will help ensure the protection of our political affairs while embracing open and transparent engagement with foreign governments and entities, which we continue to welcome.”

The scheme, according to Ken McCallum, director general of the security service (MI5), will make it “harder and riskier” for foreign agents to operate covertly in the UK.

“The United Kingdom is engaged in a strategic contest with states that seek to undermine our national security, democratic institutions, and commercial advantage on a massive scale.” “We require new, modern tools and powers to defend ourselves in a proportionate but firm manner,” he stated.

“The new Foreign Influence Registration Scheme, along with the other critical measures introduced in the National Security Bill, will make it harder – and riskier – to operate covertly in the UK at the behest of a foreign power.”

It will also increase transparency and openness about the extent of foreign influence in our political affairs, making it more difficult for our adversaries to undermine our democracy. The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme is a modern power designed to combat a modern threat, and I am pleased to see it included in the National Security Bill.”

ADVERTISEMENT