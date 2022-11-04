A new Stormont Assembly election will not take place before Christmas, the Northern Ireland Secretary has announced

Chris Heaton-Harris said he will outline his next steps in the House of

Commons next week.

Mr Heaton-Harris is obliged to call an election within 12 weeks of 28

October when the deadline for the Northern Ireland parties to form a fresh

executive ran out.

He said he has listened to concerns about the impact and the cost of an

election at this time.

“I can now confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December,

or ahead of the festive season,” he said in a statement this morning.

“Current legislation requires me to name a date for an election to take

place within 12 weeks of 28 October and next week I will make a statement

in parliament to lay out my next steps.”

He added: “My objective, what the people of Northern Ireland deserve, is

the restoration of a strong, devolved government.

“My duty is to create the right environment for the parties in Northern

Ireland to work together to restore the devolved institutions and deliver

on crucial issues impacting Northern Ireland’s people.

“I do not take this duty lightly, nor do I overlook the very real concerns

people have around their cost of living.”