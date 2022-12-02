A new way to diagnose Endometriosisis is being launched today and its set to help the many women that are affected by the condition

Endometriosisis is where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. It impacts over 10% of women globally (WHO) and is responsible for a high percentage of infertility and pelvic pain. The misery for women is the length of time that it takes for a diagnosis – an average of over 8 years.

Symptoms of endometriosis are varied and easily confused with other complaints which leaves invasive surgery as the only current method to confirm diagnosis.

Today that changes, when a new test is being officially launched at the AAGL conference in Aurora, Denver.

The EndoSure Test is the only non-invasive, objective & highly accurate 30-minute test that provides instant diagnosis for all stages of endometriosis in a cost-effective manner.

For the first time women can be accurately tested for endometriosis when they first present with symptoms. An early diagnosis will allow much greater choice in the treatment options to delay the progression of the disease and manage pain and suffering.

The test can be carried out in a doctors office visit and is a simple, non-invasive procedure. During the test three sensors are placed on the lower abdomen of the patient, who then drinks a glass of water and reclines, while data is recorded by the Company’s TRICORDER-3L device to interpret and arrive at an instant positive or negative diagnosis.

Dr. Mark Noar, Co-Founder, and inventor states, “The moment I was able to validate the medical advancement that allowed discovery of the specific myoelectrical digital fingerprint unique to Endometriosis, I knew that it would be a game changer for women world-wide. The ease of use and relative low cost of the test means that physicians can now make a diagnosis at the earliest stage and thereby, increase treatment options and in turn, improve patient outcomes.”

Mr. Carlos Babini, Co-Founder and CEO of EndoSure commented, “Our test not only fills a gap, but addresses the vacuum in the diagnostic paradigm of this debilitating disease. Additionally, this compelling technology can be used as a screening tool as well as for post-treatment, diagnostic vigilance. Our focus is to roll out this cost-effective system to leading Fertility and Pelvic Pain Centers as well as GYN, Pediatric and Primary Care Specialists everywhere. First units are already in use in the USA, India, and Brazil.”