A new website dedicated to coastal safety and the work of His Majesty’s Coastguard

The site will help inform and educate on coastal safety as well as how to contact the Coastguard in an emergency.We are delighted to announce the launch of our brand-new dedicated website for HM Coastguard.

It features safety tips, resources, information on HM Coastguard’s services, news and much more.

It also illustrates the great history and diverse range of teams and people that, together, make up the UK’s maritime search and rescue service.

It will bring you stories of heroism from our courageous teams across the nation – from as far north as Shetland to as far south as the Isles of Scilly – as they respond to the many 999 calls from those in trouble at our coasts.

Visitors to the site will be able to prepare ahead of taking a coastal trip, with all of our safety advice brought together in one place for the first time.

The website will also be an integral part of our social media strategy going forward, helping us to signpost key messages and be recognised as a trusted source online, complementing the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s content and services on GOV.UK.

It will help to shape the future of the Coastguard Rescue Service, with a section focused on potential recruits. Whether it is volunteering you are interested in, or a full-time career with us, the new Coastguard website has the answers.