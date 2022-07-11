In April, a newspaper article quoted Tory MPs as saying the deputy leader tried to derail Mr Johnson.

During an nterview that aired on Sunday, Lia Nici repeated the claims, which Mr Johnson previously called “sexist, misogynistic tripe.”

Ms Rayner declared that Ms Nici “should be ashamed of herself.”

Lia Nici, MP for Grimsby, made the remarks during an interview on BBC Politics North following her appointment as Levelling Up minister.

Ms Nici stated during a conversation with Labour Bradford West MP Naz Shah, “Let’s just be honest here. “We discuss honesty and integrity. ” The deputy shadow leader thought it would be amusing to open her legs in the chamber and then brag to everyone that it was male members of the opposing party who had been staring at her while she was drinking and laughing on the terrace.”

Ms Shah responded by calling the minister’s remarks “absolutely disgraceful.”

“I’m not sure what’s more disappointing, Lia,” Ms Shah admitted.

“Listening to a fellow woman talk about another woman opening her legs in Parliament using that kind of misogynistic language, or the whataboutery to actually try to deflect attention from this government’s failure not just now, but for the last 12 years of austerity.”

The initial allegations were made in a Mail on Sunday article earlier this year by an unnamed Tory MP who claimed Ms Rayner tried to distract Mr Johnson in Parliament by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

Ms Rayner dismissed the story as a “perverted smear” that demonstrated that women in politics face misogyny on a daily basis.

Mr Johnson responded by threatening to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source of the comments if they were ever identified.

The prime minister told reporters at the time that it was “hard to say” whether there was a cultural problem in Parliament, but she called the Ms Rayner story “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe.”