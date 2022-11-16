A Nottingham man who urged Government staff to “sack” or “kill” the Home Secretary has been jailed

Kestutis Cesna sent 22 emails to the HM Treasury expressing his political views – with some containing racist and offensive terms.

In one of the emails, he urged staff to kill Conservative MP Sajid Javid if he refused to leave his then position as Home Secretary.

The email, sent on 19 May 2018, read: “You need to sack Javid. Kill him if he resists.”

The matter was reported to Nottinghamshire Police and Cesna was interviewed and reported for summons.

The 46-year-old denied any wrongdoing and a trial took place at Nottingham Crown Court after he was charged with sending an article conveying an indecent or offensive message and sending an article conveying a threatening message.

A jury found him guilty and Cesna, of Denison Street, Radford, was jailed for three months on November 11.

Following the sentencing, Chief Inspector Amy English, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased that Cesna has been held accountable for this actions and hope that this verdict serves as a warning to others who think they can behave in this way without consequence.

“We will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of hate crime and take robust action against anyone who engages in such abhorrent behaviour.”