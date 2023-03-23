Friday, March 24, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A nuisance shoplifter has been banned from entering or loitering near certain shops for two years

A nuisance shoplifter has been banned from entering or loitering near certain shops for two years

by uknip247

The Beeston Neighbourhood Policing Team successfully applied for a criminal behaviour order against 28-year-old Lee Keeton – to prevent re-offending and to allow swift and robust action to be taken if he repeats his criminal behaviour.

The terms of the order mean Keeton, of Long Eaton, Derbyshire, is banned from entering defined areas in Beeston, including the Tesco Extra store in Station Road and Co-op store in Queens Road, as well as the Co-op store in Bramcote Lane, Chilwell.

Keeton is also prohibited from remaining in any shop when asked to leave by a member of staff, from using threatening/abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm, and distress to any person in the Broxtowe district and must not enter any retail premises of which he has received a banning letter prohibiting him from entering.

Keeton was handed the criminal behaviour order after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (21 March 2023) after pleading guilty to four counts of theft and further charges of criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

He was sentenced to 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days and ordered to pay £40.97 compensation – in addition to his criminal behaviour order.

Police Constable Natasha Yaqub, of the Beeston Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Keeton’s unacceptable behaviour has had a significant negative impact on local shops and their employees.

“We continue to deal robustly with people who act in this manner. I hope this criminal behaviour order will protect our communities from further harm at Keeton’s hands and acts as a warning to other individuals who behave in this way – action will be taken against them and they risk ending up with a criminal record.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Armed response officers called after machete concerns in Homerton

Progress towards TB elimination has stalled

UK and Albania outline £4 billion ambition for closer export ties

Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a large barn alight on Heartenoak Road, Hawkhurst, near Cranbrook

A man in his 80s was taken to hospital following a crash in Beckenham

Detectives investigating the serious assault of a 16-year-old boy in east London have charged a teenager with attempted murder

A dangerous driver was brought to a halt after taking cops on a high-speed chase through five villages

British Ambassador Jill Morris CMG officially starts her tour as British Ambassador to Turkiye

Ryan, 28, has been #missing from his home in #SladeGreen #Bexley since 8 March

Please help officers find 13 year old Emelia

The recent conviction of David Young, a previously convicted sex offender, highlights the dangers of individuals posing as police officers to prey on vulnerable...

A 15-year-old girl died this morning after being electrocuted on a live railway line

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More