A number of arrests have been made as officers investigate a spate of violent incidents in Croydon borough yesterday afternoon and evening

The first was called in a 4.13pm on Monday, 20 March after an 18-year-old man was stabbed in Elmwood Road, Croydon.

He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition

Two other men, both 18, who were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm remain in custody.

Just over an hour late police responded at 17:25hrs to reports of a group of youths fighting in Church Street.

Two boys, both aged 13, were found with stab injuries. Following assessment in hospital their injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.

Two Teenagers Have Been Stabbed In A Broad Daylight Attack In Croydon

Two boys, aged 13 and 14, were arrested; the first on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray, and the second on suspicion of affray.

They also remain in the hospital.

Teenager Fighting For His Life After Third Stabbing Within Hours In Croydon

A Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers was implemented following these incidents.

Later on police and LAS were called to Cudham Drive, Croydon at 9.51pms following reports that a group of people were armed with weapons and damaging a vehicle.

Armed Police Called After Group Armed With Weapon And Shows Fire In Croydon

Further calls were received reporting that a man had been stabbed and shots fired. Officers found no evidence of a firearms discharge.

Specialist firearms officers attended and on arrival found a man with a minor cut to his hand.

At this early stage, no arrests have been made.

Superintendent Mitch Carr, South Area Command Unit, said: “Croydon residents will rightly be concerned at this spate of unacceptable and shocking violent incidents. We of course share that concern and are doing everything we can to identify and bring to justice the perpetrators.

“A number of people remain in police custody. At this stage in our enquires there is no information to suggest any link between them. They are all being treated as isolated incidents.

“We do not and will not tolerate violence on our streets. Local people can expect to see an enhanced policing presence across the borough, and anyone who has information that could assist us with these investigations is encouraged to report it immediately.”

