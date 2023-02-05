A number of houses have been evacuated – and roads closed – in Belper after an incident in the town

Officers responded to an address on Acorn Drive in Belper shortly after 6 p.m. last night after receiving a call about a man’s safety.

A search of the house was conducted, and several suspicious items were discovered; a man was arrested on suspicion of explosives offences.

A 100-metre cordon has been erected following advice from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, which includes properties in Acorn Way, Acorn Drive, Swinney Lane, and Swinney Bank.

Acorn Drive is closed at its junction with Mill Street, and Swinney Lane is closed between its junction with Mill Street and just after the junction with Swinney Bank as a result of the cordon.

A rest stop has opened at the Strutt Centre on Derby Road for those who have been evacuated.