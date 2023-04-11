A number of people have been arrested in connection with ‘disorder and criminal damage at a shopping centre in Reading

Officers were called to Broad Street Mall today (April 11), and video of the incidents is being sought.

Thames Valley Police tweeted that officers were stationed outside the mall to “try and prevent any offences.” Despite their best efforts to engage with those involved, they arrested three people.

“You may have noticed a large police presence to incidents at Broad Street Mall earlier today,” the force’s TVP Reading account tweeted. Officers were dispatched in response to reports of disorder and criminal damage.

“Anyone with video of the disorder is encouraged to contact Thames Valley Police and quote 43230157947.”