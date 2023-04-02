A number of people have been summoned to court as the large-scale investigation into a ‘rave’ near Steyning continues

Over the past 21 months, detectives have worked tirelessly to gather information, evidence and intelligence into the unlicensed music event.

Around 90 arrests were made after officers responded to the scene and intercepted motorists in Bostal Road and the surrounding areas overnight on 27 and 28 June, 2021.

So far, 66 people have been convicted of traffic offences including drink-driving and drug-driving.

And now a number of postal requisitions have been served against individuals for further offences.

Paul Rummey,41, of Holly Drive, Old Basing, Hampshire, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave) and possessing Class A drugs (MDMA).

Rhodri Munro, 39, of Curzon Road, Bournemouth, Dorset, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave).

Arron John, 30, of Broadmoor, Kilgetty, Pembrokeshire, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave).

Andrew Fealty, 37, of Curzon Road, Bournemouth, Poole, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave).

Maxwell Cafferata, 23, of Granville Way, Sherborne, Dorset, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave).

Declan Barnes, 27, of Grange Court, Hanham, Gloucestershire, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave) and possessing Class A drugs (cocaine).

They are all scheduled to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 25 April.