Two arrests have been made, and officers from the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad are still investigating the causes of the fires.

Officers were notified on the evening of Monday, September 12, 2022, that Kent Fire and Rescue Service had been called to four fires between 9 p.m. and 11.20 p.m.

A motorcycle caught fire in Hartsdown Road, and three cars caught fire in Millmead Road, Selborne Road, and Argyle Avenue.

Two men, aged 20 and 24, from Broadstairs, were arrested on suspicion of arson in the early hours of Tuesday, September 13th, and are being held in custody while investigations continue.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or has CCTV footage of any of the four fires to contact them.

Witnesses should contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference case number 46/178561/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or use their website’s online form.