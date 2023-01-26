Friday, January 27, 2023
A Paddock Wood Burglary Suspect Has Been Charged In Connection With Allegations That He Targeted Elderly Victims Living Alone
On Monday, January 23, 2023, police were called to a report that a man had entered a property near Loose Road in Maidstone after knocking on the door of an elderly woman. The suspect is accused of offering to do gardening work for the victim, who is registered as disabled, before breaking into the house and stealing £150 from a handbag.

On Wednesday, January 25, Ambrose Treeby was arrested and charged with burglary. He was also charged with another count of burglary and fraud in connection with an incident on August 15, 2022, when a cheque was reported stolen from an address in Borough Green. It is alleged that the cheque was then used in a bank to defraud the victim, a woman in her 90s, of £20,000 in cash.

Treeby, 39, of Queen Street, Paddock Wood, was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 26.

