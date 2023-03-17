A paedophile, who claimed he got involved in online chat forums by accident and encouraged a woman in Canada to sexually assault a child, has been jailed for more than 15 years

Simon Newham, 33, was initially arrested in October after police received information that he was using an online chat service to discuss his fantasies of sexually assaulting children and viewing material relating to child sexual abuse.

During a search of his home address in Leighton Buzzard, five devices were found and seized, which contained indecent images of children, as well as his account for a webchat service.

A number of conversations were found on the chat service between Newham and a woman in Canada, in which they shared images and talked about how they both have a sexual interest in children, with Newham repeatedly encouraging her to sexually assault a child.

Newham claimed that this had all started a few years ago when he had fallen into the wrong online chat rooms and spoken to the wrong people. He told police that he had tried to stop a few times by deleting his accounts and apps but would always come back to them a few weeks later.

In an earlier hearing at Luton Crown Court, Newham, of Leighton Buzzard, pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including making, taking and distributing indecent images of children, sexual assault of a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

As he was sentenced to a total of 15 years and three months yesterday (Tuesday), His Honour Judge Simon KC declared Newham to be a “dangerous offender”, who will also be subject to a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Detective Constable Oliver Fitton from Bedfordshire Police’s Internet Child Abuse Investigation Team said: “I am pleased that Newham will now be spending a long time behind bars; no longer posing a danger to any children.

“Although he admitted to the indecent images in his interview, he didn’t take any responsibility for his actions, leaving us to discover the full horrific extent of the offences he had committed.

“Child sexual abuse is a most horrendous experience and goes to show that people aren’t always as they seem. There are a lot of individuals out there with a dark side and horrifying secrets.

“We want to reiterate that it is never too late to come forward and tell police if you have been the victim of sexual abuse, no matter how long ago it was. You will be listened to, you will be supported, and we will endeavour to do all we can to seek justice for you.”

Newham pleaded guilty to the following:

One count of making indecent images of children

One count of taking indecent images of children

One count of distributing indecent images of children

Four counts of sexual assault on a child

One count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity

One count of causing/inciting the sexual exploitation of a child

One count of obscene publications

If you have concerns about child sexual abuse or you have been a victim, you can report it to us via our online service Bedfordshire Police by calling 101 or online at

The NSPCC website has a wealth of information on how to teach your child about staying safe from sexual abuse, including the PANTS underwear rule:



P – Privates are private

A – Always remember your body belongs to you

N – No means no

T – Talk about secrets that upset you

S – Speak up, someone can help