His girlfriend is unaware of the danger he poses and supports him, claiming that his offences are “not that serious.”

Nathan Smith was sentenced to three years in prison in 2019 after police discovered sickening images and online conversations about child abuse that he had sent and received.

Police in South Australia arrested a local man on suspicion of distributing child abuse images and discovered images Smith had sent him, as well as an 89-page online chat in which the pair discussed how they would abuse children in real life.

Police seized Smith’s computer and cellphones, discovering over 300 images of child sexual abuse, including 59 photographs and three videos rated category A – the most severe, depicting rape and sexual torture of young children.