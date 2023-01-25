Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Wednesday, January 25, 2023

A painter and decorator who slashed a coworker in the face with a knife during a workplace brawl has been sentenced to prison

by uknip247

During the violent attack on a building site in Grantham Road, Bingham, Steven Brett punched the victim and bit him on the neck before pulling out a blade.

Brett, 35, of Ramsdale Avenue, Calverton, was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday at Nottingham Crown Court (24 January 2023).

He had previously pleaded guilty to wounding without intent and having a knife in public.

The incident occurred around 10.45 a.m. on January 18, 2021, when the victim approached Brett, his supervisor, and asked him to resolve a workplace issue.

Brett became agitated and began yelling at the other man before swinging a punch at the victim that missed its mark.

In self-defense, the victim tackled Brett to the ground, and both men crashed through a windowpane.

Before being separated by other workers, Brett punched the man twice and leaned forward to bite him.

Brett took out a Stanley knife and charged at the victim, knocking him to the ground.

When the victim stood up, he noticed a large amount of blood pouring from his face and realised he had been slashed.

The man suffered a two-and-a-half-inch cut to his cheek and was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre for treatment.

“Brett launched this unprovoked and violent attack on a man he had previously had a perfectly normal working relationship with,” said Detective Constable Andrew Sibley of Nottinghamshire Police.

“Violence like this has absolutely no place in our society and this case should serve as a warning to other people that we take these offences extremely seriously.

“Incidents of violence will be investigated thoroughly and every effort will be made to bring offenders to justice.

“I am relieved Brett has been punished for his actions and is now imprisoned.”

