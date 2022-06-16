The bikes were stolen on Saturday night (11 June) from Gilead Street in Bulwell and on Tuesday from Barker Gate in Nottingham.

Officers acting on intelligence later went to a Bulwell address and recovered one of the stolen bikes.

Two men, ages 26 and 23, were detained on suspicion of stealing.

Enquiries are still being conducted.

“These kinds of thefts have a significant impact on victims and also drive up insurance costs for everyone else,” said Sergeant Glenford Spencer of Nottinghamshire Police.

“The response and firearms officers who responded to and investigated this case did an outstanding job.”

“I am pleased that we have now apprehended two suspects in this case and that one of the bikes has been returned to its rightful owner.”

The arrests come as Nottinghamshire Police marks the second national’response policing week of action’ this week.

The force has been showcasing some of the great work being done by response officers during the week of action, which runs until Sunday (19 June 2022), and giving an insight into the vital role they play in protecting the public and bringing criminals to justice.