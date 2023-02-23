A panicked drug dealer tried and failed to flush his stash down the toilet after he was caught short by a police raid.

Quick-thinking cops immediately smashed a hole in the toilet down-pipe and found a soggy plastic bag containing crack cocaine and heroin.

Further drugs were recovered from a blocked sewer pipe at the property in Findern Green, Bakersfield.

Cash, mobile phones, weighing scales and other drug dealing equipment were also found inside the house.

Elijah Henry, aged 25, was arrested at the scene on 19 September 2019 and later charged with multiple offences.

After pleading not guilty and requesting a crown court trial, Henry eventually pleaded guilty to possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply. He also admitted to possessing criminal property.

Things went from bad to worse for Henry in July 2022 when further class A drugs were found in his car. Members of the City Knife Crime Team forced their way into the vehicle after Henry locked the door and threw the key into a bush.

Crack cocaine and heroin were found inside, along with a key to a nearby property.

A further search of that address revealed a large additional quantity of drugs, mobile phones and other equipment consistent with dealing.

Henry declined to answer any police questions but later pleaded guilty to two additional charges of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, and to another two charges of supplying class A drugs.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (17 February), Henry, of Radford, was jailed for a total of five years.

PC Karl Browne, who took part in the initial raid, said: “Henry is a career criminal who tried and failed twice to outsmart the police as the inevitable consequences of his trade caught up with him. Illegal drugs are a blight on our communities and we are committed to taking dealers like Henry off of our streets.

“If people are dealing drugs in our community I want them to know that we are working to know that they too can expect to come face to face with us either on the streets or in their own homes.

“I also want local residents to know that if they report drug-related crime in their areas, action will be taken. We will work to gather all the evidence we need and then we will strike.”