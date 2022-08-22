Guy Kibblewhite used a voice recognition device to decipher the heinous photos and videos.

On Friday, Hamilton Sheriff Court heard that he was apprehended after a delivery driver noticed a picture of a naked boy on his phone.

Kibblewhite, of Louisbraille Crescent in East Kilbride, was placed on the sex offenders’ register and warned he could face jail time.

The 58-year-old admitted to having indecent images at his home for a decade, up until June 28 of last year.

According to the court, married Kibblewhite has been registered blind since May 2015, but he still uses Facebook and Twitter.

Given his condition, Sheriff John Speir said it seemed “incongruous” that he was facing such a charge.

Prosecutor Neil Thomson stated that on June 28 of last year, a driver delivering parcels passed Kibblewhite’s house.

He noticed the accused scrolling on his phone through the living room window.

“The worker could clearly make out an image of a boy aged six to seven years on the accused’s phone screen,” Mr Thomson said.

The child appeared to be naked from head to toe. The man was disturbed by what he saw and called the police.”

Kibblewhite’s phone was seized, and it was discovered to contain 689 indecent photos of children, 184 of which were the most depraved.

There were also 67 videos of child sex abuse, with 53 of them falling into the most serious category.

According to the fiscal, some of the sexually explicit images included babies who were thought to be newborns or only a few months old.

“Analysis of the phone revealed it had a device that allowed the user to access illicit websites that would not be accessible to someone using a standard Internet browser,” he continued, “and it provided access to sites frequently described as being part of the dark web.”

Kibblewhite sobbed as Sheriff Speir told him, “Be under no illusion that a custodial sentence would ordinarily be appropriate given the nature, duration involved, and quantity of the images.”

“You should be prepared for a possible prison sentence, but in these unusual circumstances, I have yet to reach a conclusive conclusion.”

The sentence was postponed until next month to allow for background checks and a risk assessment.

The Sheriff requested medical evidence from the defence, stating that he wanted to be “quite satisfied” that Kibblewhite’s condition is genuine.

Kibblewhite’s bail was extended.