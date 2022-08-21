The collision occurred on Midland Street, near its intersection with Jamaica Street, around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

The 40-year-old is being treated at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The bus driver was not injured, according to officers, and the street reopened about seven hours later.

“The area was quite busy at the time of the crash, and I am appealing to anyone who has not yet spoken to police to come forward,” Sgt Ryan McAuley said. “I am also keen to obtain any dash-cam footage of the crash, so if you were in the area at the time and may have captured footage, please get in touch.”