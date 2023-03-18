Saturday, March 18, 2023
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car

by uknip247

Police were called to Alfreton Road, Bobbers Mill, shortly after 10.45pm last night (Friday, 17 March).

Sadly one man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed are being supported by specially trained officers.

The suspected driver of the car is assisting police with their inquiries.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.

“People should expect a heightened police presence in the area for some time today as we work to fully understand what happened.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash cam footage or CCTV that might assist the investigation, is asked to call 101 quoting incident 970 of 17 March 2023.”

