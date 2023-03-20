Wednesday, March 22, 2023
A pedestrian who died in a road traffic collision has been named

Vasile Predoiu, aged 66, died at the scene after being hit by a car along Alfreton Road, Bobbers Mill, at approximately 10.35pm on Friday (17 March 2023).

Vasile lived in the Broxtowe area of Nottingham and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

The road was closed in both directions whilst emergency services attended.

The car involved in the collision initially left the scene but returned a short time later.

Following inquiries, a 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon (18 March) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving whilst unlicenced and uninsured, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

A second man, also aged 23, was also arrested on Saturday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The two men have been bailed whilst the investigation continues.

Detective Constable Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a devastating incident and the family are still coming to terms with the shock and grief of losing a much-loved father and husband.

“Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

“We continue to investigate the full circumstances around what happened and our appeal for information remains – if anyone saw a dark blue Audi A3 being driven in Bobbers Mill or the surrounding area around the time of the collision, please get in touch.

“In particular, if anyone has dashcam footage that could be useful to us, please give us a call.

“I would also appeal to Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United supporters to check their dashcam footage if they were making their way home via Bobbers Mill following Friday night’s fixture at the City Ground, as they may have passed the suspect vehicle.”

People with information are asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 970 of 17 March 2023. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

