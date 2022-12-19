A pensioner has been convicted under the double jeopardy law of raping and murdering his niece in 1975, after a review of the case identified compelling DNA evidence against him

Dennis McGrory, 75 of Cherry Road, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes, was found guilty by a jury at Huntingdon Crown Court on Monday, 19 December of the rape and murder of 15-year-old Jackie Montgomery in Islington.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, 13 January.

The conviction reverses an earlier acquittal delivered by a judge 46 years ago, and came about after a review of the case by Met detectives and forensic scientists established that DNA found on the victim was one billion times more likely to belong to McGrory than anyone else.

This new significant evidence was presented to the Court of Appeal, who agreed that the original decision should be quashed and a re-trial held.

Detective Constable Jane Mascall, from the Met’s Specialist Casework Team, said: “In 1975 there was no way of testing for DNA, and detectives at the time relied on other forms of evidence. Although McGrory was charged with Jackie’s murder, he was acquitted at trial which was a devastating outcome for her family. Many years later, a forensic review of the case meant we were able to take advantage of advancements in DNA technology, and we discovered a trace of McGrory’s DNA on a swab taken from Jackie. This new and compelling evidence meant that, working in close liaison with our colleagues from the Crown Prosecution Service, we were able to apply double jeopardy legislation to ensure he finally faced justice. Jackie’s sister, Kathy, was determined that this case should not be forgotten and I hope for her sake, and the rest of Jackie’s family, that this outcome will provide some comfort.”

Detective Supterintendent Rebecca Reeves, Central Specialist Crime, said: “McGrory’s conviction coming after so many years demonstrates the lengths that police and prosecutors will go to in the hope of securing justice for victims and their families, no matter how much time has passed.

“McGrory is a violent man, a bully who terrified the women in his life. He thought he had got away with murder, but thanks to the hard work of specialist detectives and expert forensic scientists, he has now finally been held accountable for taking the life of a young girl in 1975.

“Jackie was courageous and bright. She stood up for her aunt who had fled from McGrory’s violence and abuse. She is missed deeply by her siblings and by the other members of her family who are still alive and my thoughts are with all of them today.

“The Case Officer for this investigation, DC Mascall, has been working on this case for the last seven years and I would like to praise her dedication and skill, as well as the skill and professionalism of the Met’s forensic scientists. Up and down the country, there are small teams of specialist detectives working tirelessly on unsolved cases in the quest for justice for victims’ families and to protect the public from dangerous offenders.

“We know that we cannot bring answers to every family with a loved one lost to murder, but we never give up and we work with the benefit of cutting-edge modern forensic techniques.